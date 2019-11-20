Police Release Frantic 911 Calls From Deadly Triple Shooting At Duncan Walmart
Duncan city officials released the 911 calls that were made moments after a double murder-suicide in a Walmart parking lot. Authorities said dozens of calls came into the Duncan 911 call center.
Caller:
“Somebody was just shot.”
911 Dispatcher:
“I’m sorry what?”
Caller:
“Somebody was shot in the Walmart parking lot!”
Caller:
“Shots fired at Walmart.”
911 Dispatcher:
“Shots fired at Walmart?”
Caller:
“Yes, out front in the parking lot.”
The calls started coming in on Monday at 9:53 a.m. Duncan police said one minute later one of their officers was at the shooting scene. One witness reported hearing multiple rounds.
Caller:
“He shot nine rounds.”
911 Dispatcher:
“Nine rounds and you have no idea what kind of car?”
Caller:
“No.”
Several people ran from the scene after hearing gunshots. Suspicious citizens called 911 thinking a suspect was on the run.
Caller:
“She saw an individual walking in a black hoodie, black sweatpants going to Chisholm Corner.”
Caller:
“There was one guy that ran off. They said it was a Walmart guy but he ran behind Hibbett Sports.”
Investigators found the gunman Wbiliado Varela, 43, on the ground next to a red car. He turned the gun on himself after killing his estranged wife Rebecca Vescio-Varela, 31, and her boyfriend 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins.
Customers in the Walmart parking lot witnessed the shootings.
911 Dispatcher:
“Duncan 911 are you calling about Walmart?”
Caller:
“Yeah, we’ve got a witness in our car. She knows exactly what happened, she’s hysterical. We’re in front of Hibbett Sports.”
She saw Varela shoot at the two victims while they sat inside the red car.
Caller:
‘There’s gunshots in the windshield, now there’s a man lying on the ground. I don’t know.”
911 Dispatcher:
“OK, I am going to get someone there.”
Duncan police said the woman worked at Walmart. She and her boyfriend visited the Money Center while the shooter waited outside for them. Police said this is still an active investigation.