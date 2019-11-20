More Than 5% Of Oklahomans Now Have Medical Marijuana Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're getting a new look at just how many Oklahomans have signed up for medical marijuana cards since cannabis was legalized in the Sooner State. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says more than 200,000 people now have their cards.
That's more than 5 percent of the state's population.
Tax receipts show medical marijuana sales passed $258 million through October.
There are about 1,600 operating dispensaries in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled cities can make regulations on the growing medical marijuana industry. The court dismissed a Broken Arrow man's appeal that the City Council had overstepped its bounds.
The ruling allows cities to use "standard planning and zoning procedures" for local dispensaries.