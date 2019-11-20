News
Man Accused Of Spiking Ex-Girlfriend’s Tea With Meth
Lawyers say a Virginia woman is back together with her ex-boyfriend, who was in court to face charges that he broke into her home and spiked her tea with methamphetamine.
The Roanoke Times reports 41-year-old pleaded no contest Tuesday to breaking and entering and “adulterating food or drink.”
Prosecutor Alice Ekirch said the woman feared someone was coming into her home and set up a security camera. A person appearing to be Mullins was seen taking the camera on Jan. 3, and he was arrested.