Grammy Awards 2020: Full List Of Nominees
"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King joined returning Grammys host Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha to announce this year's Grammy nominations for four top categories on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday.
Here is the full list of 2020 nominees:
Record Of The Year:
- "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place" — H.E.R.
- "Talk" — Khalid
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
- "I, I" — Bon Iver
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
- "I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.
- "7" — Lil Nas X
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo
- "Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
- "Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- "Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- "Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- "Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- "Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Spirit" — Beyoncé
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Boyfriend" — Ariana Grande and Social House
- "Sucker" — Jonas Brothers
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone and Swae Lee
- "Señorita" — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
- "The Lion King: The Gift" — Beyoncé
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
- "No. 6 Collaborations Project" — Ed Sheeran
- "Lover" — Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- "Sì" — Andrea Bocelli
- "Love (Deluxe Edition)" — Michael Bublé
- "Look Now" — Elvis Costello and The Imposters
- "A Legendary Christmas" — John Legend
- "Walls" — Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
- "Linked" — Bonobo
- "Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers
- "Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza featuring Goodboys
- "Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- "Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- "LP5" — Apparat
- "No Geography" — The Chemical Brothers
- "Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)" — Flume
- "SOLACE" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- "Weather" — Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- "Ancestral Recall" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- "Star People Nation" — Theo Croker
- "Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!" — Mark Guiliana
- "Elevate" — Lettuce
- "Mettavolution" — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
- "Pretty Waste" — Bones UK
- "This Land" — Gary Clark Jr.
- "History Repeats" — Brittany Howard
- "Woman" — Karen O and Danger Mouse
- "Too Bad" — Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
- "Astorolus - The Great Octopus" — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
- "Humanicide" — Death Angel
- "Bow Down" — I Prevail
- "Unleashed" — Killswitch Engage
- "7empest" — Tool
Best Rock Song
- "Fear Inoculum"
- "Give Yourself A Try"
- "Harmony Hall"
- "History Repeats"
- "This Land"
Best Rock Album
- "Amo" — Bring Me The Horizon
- "Social Cues" — Cage The Elephant
- "In The End" — The Cranberries
- "Trauma" — I Prevail
- "Feral Roots" — Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
- "U.F.O.F." — Big Thief
- "Assume Form" — James Blake
- "I,I" — Bon Iver
- "Father Of The Bride" — Vampire Weekend
- "Anima" — Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
- "Love Again" — Daniel Caesar and Brandy
- "Could've Been" — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
- "Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- "Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
- "Come Home" — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Time Today" — BJ The Chicago Kid
- "Steady Love" — India.Arie
- "Jerome" — Lizzo
- "Real Games" — Lucky Daye
- "Built For Love" — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- "Could've Been" — Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. and Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)
- "Look At Me Now" — Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
- "No Guidance" — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
- "Roll Some Mo" — David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- "Say So" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- "Apollo XXI" — Steve Lacy
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo
- "Overload" — Georgia Anne Muldrow
- "Saturn" — NAO
- "Being Human In Public" — Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
- "1123" — BJ The Chicago Kid
- "Painted" — Lucky Daye
- "Ella Mai" — Ella Mai
- "Paul" — PJ Morton
- "Ventura" — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
- "Middle Child" — J. Cole
- "Suge" — DaBaby
- "Down Bad" — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
- "Racks In The Middle" — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
- "Clout" — Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- "Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
- "Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna
- "Panini" — Lil Nas X
- "Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
- "The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- "Bad Idea" — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
- "Gold Roses" — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
- "A Lot" — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
- "Racks In The Middle" — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
- "Suge" — DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
- "Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville
- "Championships" — Meek Mill
- "I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage
- "Igor" — Tyler, The Creator
- "The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance
- "All Your'n" — Tyler Childers
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
- "Ride Me Back Home" — Willie Nelson
- "God's Country" — Blake Shelton
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
- "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
- "Speechless" — Dan + Shay
- "The Daughters" — Little Big Town
- "Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- "It All Comes Out in the Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- "Some of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- "Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
- "Desperate Man" — Eric Church
- "Stronger Than The Truth" — Reba McEntire
- "Interstate Gospel" — Pistol Annies
- "Center Point Road" — Thomas Rhett
- "While I'm Livin'" — Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
- "Fairy Dreams" — David Arkenstone
- "Homage To Kindness" — David Darling
- "Wings" — Peter Kater
- "Verve" — Sebastian Plano
- "Deva" — Deva Premal
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- "Elsewhere" — Melissa Aldana, soloist; Track from: Visions
- "Sozinho" — Randy Brecker, soloist; Track from: Rocks (Randy Brecker and NDR Big Band - The Hamburg Radio Jazz Orchestra With David Sanborn, Ada Rovatti and Wolfgang Haffner)
- "Tomorrow Is The Question" — Julian Lage, soloist; Track from: Love Hurts
- "The Windup" — Branford Marsalis, soloist; Track from: The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul (Branford Marsalis Quartet)
- "Sightseeing" — Christian McBride, soloist; Track from: Christian McBride's New Jawn
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- "Thirsty Ghost" — Sara Gazarek
- "Love & Liberation" — Jazzmeia Horn
- "Alone Together" — Catherine Russell
- "12 Little Spells" — Esperanza Spalding
- "Screenplay" — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- "In The Key Of The Universe" — Joey DeFrancesco
- "The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul" — Branford Marsalis Quartet
- "Christian McBride's New Jawn" — Christian McBride
- "Finding Gabriel" — Brad Mehldau
- "Come What May" — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- "Triple Helix" — Anat Cohen Tentet
- "Dancer In Nowhere" — Miho Hazama
- "Hiding Out" — Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
- "The Omni-American Book Club" — Brian Lynch Big Band
- "One Day Wonder" — Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- "Antidote" — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band
- "Sorte!: Music By John Finbury" — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
- "Una Noche Con Rubén Blades" — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
- "Carib" — David Sánchez
- "Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera" — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "Love Theory" — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters
- "See The Light" — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr
- "Speak The Name" — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
- "This Is A Move (Live)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Only Jesus" — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West, songwriters
- "God Only Knows" — for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
- "Haven't Seen It Yet" — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
- "God's Not Done With You (Single Version)" — Tauren Wells
- "Rescue Story" — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- "Long Live Love" — Kirk Franklin
- "Goshen" — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
- "Tunnel Vision" — Gene Moore
- "Settle Here" — William Murphy
- "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album" — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- "I Know A Ghost" — Crowder
- "Burn The Ships" — for KING & COUNTRY
- "Haven't Seen It Yet" — Danny Gokey
- "The Elements" — TobyMac
- "Holy Roar" — Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
- "Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows" — Steven Curtis Chapman
- "Testimony" — Gloria Gaynor
- "Deeper Oceans" — Joseph Habedank
- "His Name Is Jesus" — Tim Menzies
- "Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout" — Various artists
Best Latin Pop Album
- "Vida" — Luis Fonsi
- "11:11" — Maluma
- "Montaner" — Ricardo Montaner
- "#Eldisco" — Alejandro Sanz
- "Fantasia" — Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
- "X 100PRE" — Bad Bunny
- "Oasis" — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- "Indestructible" — Flor De Toloache
- "Almadura" — iLe
- "El Mal Querer" — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
- "Caminando" — Joss Favela
- "Percepción" — Intocable
- "Poco A Poco" — La Energia Norteña
- "20 Aniversario" — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
- "De Ayer Para Siempre" — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
- "Opus" — Marc Anthony
- "Tiempo Al Tiempo" — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
- "Candela" — Vicente García
- "Literal" — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- "A Journey Through Cuban Music" — Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
- "Saint Honesty" — Sara Bareilles
- "Father Mountain" — Calexico and Iron & Wine
- "I'm On My Way" — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- "Call My Name" — I'm With Her
- "Faraway Look" — Yola
Best American Roots Song
- "Black Myself" — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
- "Call My Name" — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)
- "Crossing To Jerusalem" — Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
- "Faraway Look" — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
- "I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More" — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Americana Album
- "Years to Burn" — Calexico And Iron & Wine
- "Who Are You Now" — Madison Cunningham
- "Oklahoma" — Keb' Mo'
- "Tales of America" — J.S. Ondara
- "Walk Through Fire" — Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- "Beastie Boys Book" — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
- "Becoming" — Michelle Obama
- "I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor" — Eric Alexandrakis
- "Mr. Know-It-All" — John Waters
- "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
- "Girl in the Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
- "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
- "Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
- "Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
- "Homecoming" — Beyoncé
- "Remember My Name" — David Crosby
- "Birth of the Cool" — (Miles Davis)
- "Shangri-La" — (Various Artists)
- "Anima" — Thom Yorke
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on CBS.
