Sentencing Hearing To Continue For Man Convicted Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma - The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing a Tecumseh Police officer will continue on Wednesday.
Byron Shepard is facing the death penalty after a Pottawatomie County jury found him guilty of the 2017 murder of Tecumseh officer Justin Terney.
Wednesday, the defense will start calling witnesses to testify in the hearing-- including Shepard's own mother.
Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from Terney's siblings and from the Tecumseh police chief.
They also heard testimony from the suspect's ex-wife and former girlfriend who both said Shepard had been abusive--even strangling them.
Prosecutors said they're hoping for the death penalty.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn said "it's important for the jury to understand his history, and the reason why all of that goes toward leading up to the murder.'
The defense said Shepard's mother will testify Wednesday morning and provide context to his troubled life.