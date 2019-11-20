FAA To Open New Border Protection Support Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's FAA's center will cut the ribbon on a brand new testing site called the Test Enterprise Bed.
The Test Enterprise Bed will be used by both the FAA and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center is where Customs and Border Protection house their main logistical support systems.
This new testing site will provide the FAA Logistics Center and the CBP with new testing and training capabilities for several surveillance systems on both our northern and southern border.
Crews at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center already provide training for CBP agents on how to use and operate this type of technology, which includes mobile surveillance equipment and multiple towers.
Wednesday's ribbon cutting will be happening at 1 p.m., they will also display the test beds capabilities.