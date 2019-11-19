Your 2 Cents: How Early Is Too Early For Christmas Lights?
I've softened on my stance about not turning your Christmas lights on before Thanksgiving night. I was struck by the rigidity of my stance when a Texas homeowners association ordered a family to take down their yard decorations because they'd started to early -- November 1.
Here's what you had to say about the lighting controversy:
Jason first, "I won't light them until December anyways, but what I put in my yard is my business. No HOA!"
Terri writes, "Personally, I feel that any Christmas before Thanksgiving is too early…".
My buddy Ronnie writes, "Never too early for joy, happiness, and love my friend!"
From Jill, "We need to focus on gratitude before we dive into the gluttony that has become Christmas."
Todd, a buddy in Durant, asks, "I put them up on good weather weekends starting November 1st, but never turn them on until Thanksgiving night. Is that acceptable?"
A lot of you on the same page with Todd.
Patrick says, "Perfectly happy giving thanks while looking at beautiful Christmas decorations! Gobble, gobble."
Finally, I heard from an old friend…OLD!
Chuck in Edmond asking, "And Kelly Ogle didn't you fall off a ladder last year? So, Rule #2 - should be, hire someone else to do it, right?"
I've discovered that's what sons and sons-in-law are for.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.