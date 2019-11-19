WATCH: Dashcam Video Shows Woman Scuffling With Officer During DUI Arrest In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Police dashcam video captured a woman scuffling with an officer before reversing into a patrol car.
According to court reports, Fayth Kimbrell was stopped near East 15th and Bryant in Edmond, after an officer spotted her car swerving in and out of her lane.
Kimbrell remained calm, until she realized she was going to jail.
Police: “Put your hands behind your back.”
Suspect: “I really don't want to be arrested. No, no. Please don't. My dad is going to kill me, no!”
Initially, the officer asked the woman if she’d been drinking.
Police: “How much have you had to drink tonight?”
Suspect: “I haven't been drinking.”
And while the woman denied having consumed any alcohol, a field sobriety test suggested otherwise.
Police: “If you'll just stand where my flashlight is.”
Police: “For this next test both feet together, hands down.”
Police: “You're saying you haven’t had any, but the tests are saying otherwise. So, one, two, twelve?”
Suspect: “I’ve had probably two, and I’m just trying to get home.”
After realizing she was not going home, Kimbrell attempted to get back in her running car.
Police: “Put your (expletive) hands behind your back!”
Suspect: “No! Please talk to me! Get out of my car!”
Police: “That's another charge. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. You just hit my car!”
Suspect: “No, I didn't!”
Police: “Yes, you did.”
After struggling for a few more minutes, Kimbrell finally relented and was placed in handcuffs.
Suspect: “Stop! Please, stop!”
Police: “Put your hands behind your back! Put your hands behind your back!”
Suspect: “I’m sorry.”
According to reports, during the scuffle, the officer lost a couple of fingernails.
Kimbrell is facing a number of charges, including DUI and assault on an officer.