18-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting, Killing Another Teen At House Party In Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 18-year-old is charged with murdering another teenager in Caddo County, near Apache.
Witnesses said the victim was trying to drive away when the suspect, 18-year-old John Williams-Ryan, shot him.
The alleged victim, 19-year-old Payden Muccluar, was found at the Fletcher Police Department.
“By the time we were called in, the victim was already deceased,” said OSBI Spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman.
According to court documents, the shooting happened Saturday, November 16 at a house party at Comanche/Caddo County Line Road.
After discovering the victim, multiple agencies responded to the shooting scene. Authorities said they found the alleged gunman and took him into custody.
“Apparently, there was a party at the residence, and the suspect in this case, it was his residence. The victim showed up to the residence. At some point and time, an altercation broke out. The victim and another individual got into a car to leave the property, at which point the suspect produced a gun and began firing at the vehicle,” said Arbeitman.
Newly filed court documents give more insight into the case. Witness said at some point during the fight, the victim was seen striking his vehicle into "another vehicle on the property."
According to court documents, the suspect "took a weapon from his brother's safe and went outside." When the victim “refused to leave,” Williams-Ryan allegedly pointed the "weapon at Muccluar's midsection."
Investigators also note that the suspect knew where he pointed the weapon, because the gun had a "laser sight...".
Reports state the victim then got in the truck, while the suspect allegedly "fired three shots at the tires of the truck…" and "...paused, then fired two shots at the side of the vehicle...".
Investigators said the victim posed no threat to the suspect.
A court date for Williams-Ryan has been set for December 9.