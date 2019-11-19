The agent found 50 packages of methamphetamine and arrested the teen on drug smuggling charges. CBP said the 55.84-pound bundle has an estimated value of $106,096.

When a Border Patrol agent approached the teen, he had a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags in his possession. U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

"I am extremely proud of the agents' heightened vigilance and hard work in stopping this unusual smuggling scheme," San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said in a press release Tuesday.

This isn't the first time a remote-controlled device was used to attempt to transport drugs across the border. According to CBP, a 25-year-old man was arrested for flying a remote-controlled drone carrying 12 packages of meth across the border in 2017.