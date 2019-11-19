News
Guthrie Man Accused Of Arson After Barrel Fire Sparks Wildfire, Destroying Property
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 8:19 PM CST
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A Guthrie man is accused of arson after a large grass fire destroys a car and damages property.
According to the Guthrie fire chief, the blaze began after a man, identified as Michael Ray Hemby Jr., started a barrel fire in the 1300 block of Chestnut around 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 19.
The fire chief said the fire burned at least 25 acres, and destroyed one vehicle, several bales of hay, a fence and a water line.
Homes, structures and cattle were also reportedly in danger, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before any further damage, according to the chief.
Police said Hemby was taken into custody on a third-degree arson complaint.