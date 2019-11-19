Pottawatomie County Man Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Road Damage After Moving Mobile Home Himself
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Pottawatomie County man could face felony charges after he wrecked part of a road trying to move a 42,000-pound mobile home himself. Authorities said the guy did tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
In just minutes, Donald Frair, of Macomb, lost his home. He’s now close to a hundred thousand dollars in debt, and he could be a felon.
Authorities said he and some buddies tried to move a 60-foot mobile home a few miles to his property.
“I was paying an old boy to pull my trailer home and blow that tire, broke that axel and people went to get the tire and axel, and the cop pulled up and said, you know, it’s blocking the road,” said Frair.
With that blown tire and broken axel, they apparently dragged it a while, tearing up part of Coker Road.
“Didn’t put the proper tires or get the proper permits or use the proper equipment to move it, and he did about 60-to-80-thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the county road, blocked traffic. And now, we’ve got to dispose of this trailer that’s on the side of the road,” said Potawatomie County District Attorney Alan Grubb.
“That’s a felony destruction of public property charge and there’s a reason there’s professionals to move these buildings. It takes a professional to know what they’re doing to get it done,” continued DA Grubb.
The county moved the mobile home to the side of the road.
Frair said when they did, they snapped it in two, bent the frame and tore off the rear wall.
“It’s junk. You couldn’t fix it if you wanted to. You couldn’t even fix one room out of it because they broke it in the middle,” said Frair.
Friar is disabled, so taxpayers will likely be on the hook for the road repairs and removal of the home.
Authorities said this could have been avoided if Frair had moved the home the proper way.
“This was an instantaneous act of stupidity,” said DA Grubb.
When asked what he’s going to do, Frair said, “I don’t know. I don’t know what to do. I mean, I don’t know what to do now.”