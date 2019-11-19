Community Mourning After Domestic-Related Double-Murder, Suicide At Duncan Walmart Parking Lot
DUNCAN, Oklahoma - Authorities in Duncan released new information on Tuesday about the people involved in a deadly triple shooting.
Investigators confirmed that a double-murder and suicide was carried out in the Walmart parking lot. They said it was a domestic-related incident.
Several southwest Oklahoma communities and multiple families now mourn the loss of three people.
“In this tight knit community that we are,” said Kimberly Meeks, Duncan City Manager. “You don’t have to look far to find somebody that’s been impacted by this tragedy.”
Three lives were cut short on Monday in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 81.
Duncan police identified 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela as the shooter. He gunned down his estranged wife and the mother of their children Rebecca Vescio-Varela, 31, along with her boyfriend 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins.
“Then goes to the rear of the car and turns the gun on himself and fires one time, killing himself,” said Lt. John Beyers, Duncan Police Department.
As police pieced together the timeline of the tragic events, people who knew the victims came forward to tell their stories.
“It just crushed us,” said Bobby Boyles, victim’s pastor. “Because we lost a friend.”
Boyles is the pastor of Long View Church in Binger. He said Perkins was recently released from prison and was looking for a second chance.
“I just felt he was a Godsend to us,” said Boyles.
Perkins took the lead in helping the congregation build a new church. He worked tirelessly on every aspect of the build.
“He was a young man who was just really looking for a way to give back,” said Boyles. “And did it fabulously.”
Boyles said Perkins and Vescio-Varela were childhood friends. Police said they recently became involved in a dating relationship.
Boyles knew something was wrong when Perkins did not show up to work Monday morning.
Now that he knows the details of the shootings he had this to say, “It just adds an extra layer of pain for everybody knowing that this didn’t have to happen,” said Boyles.
The investigation is still ongoing. Duncan police and city officials said in a press conference they planned to release 911 calls and possibly surveillance video in the coming days.