Norman Public Schools, OEC Partnering To Build Solar Farm
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Norman Public Schools thinks committing to solar power will mean more money for the classroom.
It’s now partnering with the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (OEC) on a 15-acre solar farm near the corner of East 60th Street and Robinson.
OEC is leasing the district property and will build just over 7,200 solar panels.
OEC engineer Nick Schumaker said the 30-year project will cost the OEC around $5 million.
“It should off-set 30% of the electricity the school already consumers,” said Schumaker.
Construction is scheduled to begin soon, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
“We are hoping with this project to add a science and learning center, and make this a destination,” said Schumaker.
OEC has a “Solar Garden” at Interstate 35 and Flood Avenue in Norman. It consists of nearly 1,000 solar panels.