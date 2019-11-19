News
Crews Respond To Large Grass Fire In NW OKC
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 2:41 PM CST
Four fire departments responded to a large grass fire Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was located at Northwest 178th Street and North Portland Avenue.
Fire crews on scene said the fire burned approximately 50 acres.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire was due to a piece of construction equipment.
Officials said the responding agencies included Oklahoma City, Edmond, Deer Creek and Oakliff.
No injuries have been reported at this time.