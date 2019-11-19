News
Noble Man Found Guilty In Killing Of 20-Month-Old Boy
A Noble man was found guilty of killing a 20-month-old boy, the Cleveland County court clerk confirmed.
Jake Holman was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's child in February 2017.
Police were called to a home in the 900 block of 24th Avenue SW in Norman.
The baby, Maddox Abner, had visible signs of bruising around his throat and dried blood near his nose, police reported.
The state medical examiner's office determined the child's cause of death as blunt force trauma.
Holman reportedly admitted to police that Maddox had been injured several times while in his care.
Holman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.