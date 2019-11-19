Both said they were being treated well by the Taliban but that they remained prisoners and appealed to their governments to help set them free. It was impossible to know whether they were forced to speak.

Subsequently, U.S. officials said American forces had launched a rescue mission to free the two, but the captives weren't found at the raided location.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien made separate calls to Ghani on Monday to discuss the prisoners' release, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

According to a State Department statement, Pompeo told Ghani the U.S. was "committed to work closely together to address violence if the President's decision does not produce the intended results."

The U.S. was close to an agreement in September with the Taliban but a fresh wave of violence in the Afghan capital that killed a U.S. soldier brought talks and an impending deal to a grinding halt.

The agreement called for direct talks between the Taliban and Afghan government as well as other prominent Afghans to find a negotiated end to the war and set out a roadmap for what a post-war Afghanistan would look like.

In his discussions with Pompeo and O'Brien, Ghani said he wanted a reduction in violence and an all-out cease-fire, his spokesman said.