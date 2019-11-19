News
Missing Tulsa Man Last Seen November 3, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department is looking for a missing man they said may be endangered. Andrew "Andy" Helm was last seen around 6 a.m. November 3, a news bulletin said.
Helm, 36, is diabetic. Family members are concerned that he may not have access to medication. He was last seen walking westbound on West 71st Street near the Tulsa Hills Tulsa Shopping Center.
The missing man is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. In the photo released by police, he has close-cropped brown hair and wire-rimmed glasses.
If you know anything that would help police, call 918-596-COPS.