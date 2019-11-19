Man Found Dead Inside NW OKC Apartment After Fires, Standoff
A person who was involved in a standoff with police Tuesday in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment was found dead, police said.
Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday morning involving a barricaded suspect in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
The fire was at the Vine Apartments near NW 82nd Street and N Western Avenue.
Police said officers responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived on the scene the suspect barricaded himself inside.
Officers did not fire any of their weapons, Oklahoma City police Lt. Michelle Henderson said after the all-clear was given.
"We did make entry into the apartment and found the subject deceased. We don't have any other information other than that right now, about how or when, but there were no shots fired by officers out here and he was the only person inside the apartment," Henderson said.
Police are working to identify the body. The state medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death.
