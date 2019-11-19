News
Emergency Crews Respond To Apartment Fire Involving Barricaded Suspect
Tuesday, November 19th 2019, 10:10 AM CST
Emergency crews are responding to an apartment fire Tuesday morning involving a barricaded suspect in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
The fire is at the Vine Apartments near Northwest 82nd Street and North Western Avenue.
Police said officers responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived on the scene the suspect barricaded himself inside.
This is a developing story.