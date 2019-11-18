OKC Couple Arrested, Accused Of Alleged Revenge Murder-For-Hire Plot
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have arrested two people in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Investigators report having strong evidence in the case, including an undercover recorded conversation and calls made from the Oklahoma County Jail.
The case began October 1, according to Oklahoma City police, with an alleged carjacking.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Gregory Jordan and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Ahndrea Boyiddle.
According to court documents, one of the robbery victims reported Boyiddle told her boyfriend, "We Bonnie and Clyde,” "We in this together" and "I don't care if you if you kill them…".
The victims were eventually left on the side of the road and called 911.
Police said the suspects were caught on camera at a motel. After they were arrested, officers said the couple began to plan their revenge.
“Investigators received information about an individual who was already in the Oklahoma County Jail on other charges. In reference to him trying to hire someone in a murder-for-hire plot,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan of OCPD.
Boyiddle was able to bond out of jail, and later unknowingly met with an "undercover Oklahoma City police officer...", and according to documents, she tried to hire him as a hit man.
According to the arrest warrant, Boyiddle allegedly offered "$2,500 up front" and "$2,500" after, to have the two victims of the robbery incident murdered prior to their court date.
The meeting between Boyiddle and the undercover was recorded, according to investigators.
But police said that wasn’t the only conversation captured by law enforcement. Boyiddle allegedly made a call to Jordan in jail confirming their plan.
Police said they were able to intervene.
“The investigators were able to track down this woman before it actually turned into anything. The victims were not injured in this case,” said Sgt. Morgan.
Both suspects are being held without bond.