Sunday Liquor Sales In Oklahoma To Be On The Ballot In March
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County set an election for March to determine if liquor stores should be able to sell on Sunday.
It's the latest change as Oklahoma reforms laws on alcohol sales. The reforms gave counties the option to vote on Sunday liquor sales. The staff at Tulsa's Downtown Discount Liquor and Wine welcomed the news of a pending vote, so they'll have the opportunity to open seven days a week.
Since the first reforms took effect they've lost customers who now buy wine and cold beer in convenience stores. The store responded by downsizing the stock of beer and wine to concentrate on stronger products only they can sell.
"The beer and wine sales don't stop sales at Wal-Mart on Sundays so you probably find yourself in QuikTrip or Wal-Mart grabbing a six-pack or a bottle of wine, (Sunday sales) - it just puts us back in the game, to be competitive," said Taylor Gray, who helps manage the store
Gray says about two-thirds of the business is selling spirits and Sunday sales would help their bottom line with another day of business.
County Commissioners set the election for next March the same day as the presidential primary.