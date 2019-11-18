Yukon Business Owner Creates New Event; Czech Christmas Market To Open
YUKON, Oklahoma - A new Czech Christmas market event is set to happen in Yukon this year.
The event is described as a celebration of Czech culture, as well as an economic driver for the city and Route 66.
Avery Joes Boutique owner, Heather Samuels said she came up with the event as another way to bring people to Main Street.
“We were trying to think of new things we could do on Route 66,” Samuels said.
The big idea came to her during a trip across the pond.
“I went to Europe last year, actually went to the Czech Republic and visited some Christmas markets,” Samuels said.
Samuels decided to bring a European-style market to Yukon on December 14 at 10 West Main.
“It is an event that is Christmas to all your senses,” Samuels said.
According to Samuels, the market will include numerous vendors selling Christmas items and gift items, in uniform booths. An old-fashioned Santa will appear, and there will be plenty of food.
“There's going to be a local wine vendor here with wine tastings. We're going to have this wonderful lady who's actually from the Czech Republic come and do homemade kolaches and other Czech pastries,” Samuels said.
There is still room for additional vendors and need for more volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Yukon 66 Main Street Director Vicky Davis at 405-350-5999.
Davis said she hopes this will become a big annual tradition and economic driver for the city.
“The tax money and what you pay in our community, and that's the money we use for our streets and our schools and hospitals, and it's just so important that we support local businesses,” Davis said.