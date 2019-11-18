3 Dead After A Shooting At Walmart Parking Lot In Duncan
Multiple fatalities have been confirmed at a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan, according to police at the scene.
Three people have died and they were identified as two white males, and one white female, Duncan police Chief Danny Ford said.
Two were shot inside a vehicle and one was shot outside of a vehicle, Ford said. Media reports indicate the shooter is dead.
A handgun was used in the shooting. Ford said police are looking for witnesses that saw what led up to the shooting at Walmart, 3393 N 81 Hwy.
Ford said the store is still open, and the north entrance is open but the south entrance has been roped off while officers investigate.
Duncan Public Schools were briefly placed under lockdown after they were notified of the shooting reports.
The school district said they were given the all-clear by the Duncan Police Department.
Red River Tech has been placed under lockdown since the reports of the shooting.
