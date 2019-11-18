Police said Martrell Thames, 23, was arrested after they responded to reports of a non-responsive 2-month-old baby girl on November 8, 2019.

Tulsa Police Lt. Stephen Lamb, Child Crisis Unit, said the child's mother reportedly left the baby at home with her father when she went to the store. When she returned, she found EMSA at the apartment working to resuscitate the child.

According to officers, Thames said he laid the child down, and when he came back the child was unresponsive.

