Jail Trust Expected To Announce New Administrator At Meeting Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority is expected to name a new jail administrator.
The job has been discussed behind closed doors in three other meetings. Now, members of the jail trust anticipate a vote in Monday's meeting.
Members said they spent hours doing interviews, and the process included off site interviews in an effort to protect the privacy of applicants.
The actual job description was approved back in September. The position will pay between $100,000 and $140,000 a year. This person will be the Chief Administrative Officer of the Authority, or the jail trust. They will be in charge of day-to-day operations and responsible for the fiscal status of the jail.
The job description says the trust is looking for someone who is knowledgeable in jail operations, business management and is able to organize financial resources.
This all comes as Sheriff PD Taylor said the trust needs to take over the jail January 1.
Members of the jail said they were in the process of a transition plan. But they said it wasn't ready yet. They also they expect a vote on the administrator position after an executive session.
The meeting is planned for 1:00 p.m.