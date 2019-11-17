Sport
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: November 17
Sunday, November 17th 2019, 11:55 PM CST
Tonight on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- -Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
- -Dean chats 1-on-1 with Lincoln Riley following OU’s historic comeback win against Baylor
- -Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean for the OU Breakdown
- -John and Dusty breakdown OSU’s win over KU
- -Dvoracek List: Dusty previews OSU vs WVU
- -Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is on the road in LA and catches up with Thunder rookie Darius Bazley