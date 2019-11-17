Parents, 3 Sons Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide In San Diego
SAN DIEGO - A husband and wife and three of their young children died Saturday morning at the family’s San Diego home in what police believe was a murder-suicide sparked by a bitter divorce.
Police Lt. Matt Dobbs told reporters that officers arrived at the home shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call from the residence in which a dispatcher heard someone being asked to leave. As they traveled there another call came from a neighbor saying they heard a sound coming from the home that sounded like a nail gun.
Officers looked through a window and saw a small boy inside covered in blood. They broke into the house and found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead and three other boys, believed to be ages 5, 9, and 11 badly wounded.