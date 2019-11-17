News
Crews Respond To House Fire Involving Barricaded Suspect In SW OKC
Sunday, November 17th 2019, 4:33 PM CST
The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a commercial fire Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.
A suspect has barricaded himself inside of the home located at 1600 SW 15th St.
According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call. They said the suspect ran and barricaded himself inside the structure that caught on fire at some point.
At this time the fire has been extinguished. Police are now working to remove the suspect from the home.
The suspect is not responding to authorities, police said.
All other occupants are out of the building.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.