Barricaded Suspect In Custody After 5-Hour Standoff, House Fire In SW OKC
Police have taken a suspect into custody following a standoff that lasted more than 5 hours Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a house fire located at 1600 SW 15th Street.
According to police, officers were called to a disturbance. They said the suspect, identified as Travis Young allegedly assaulted a female neighbor with a hammer.
When officers arrived Young reportedly ran and barricaded himself inside of his home.
Police said Young then set a fire in his kitchen. Fire crews on scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire but Young refused to leave.
Police negotiated with Young for hours and eventually obtained a warrant. Young was taken into custody and will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Police said one woman was injured, but was treated and is expected to be OK.
Young is facing charges of first degree arson and assault with a dangerous weapon.