OKC Mother Hopeful Someone Comes Forward With Information In 2 Year Cold Case
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jennifer Goss-Lambert has been looking for answers after her son was murdered 2 years ago in southwest Oklahoma City.
Ryan Goss’ body was found on with gunshot wounds on November 14, 2017 at the intersection of Southwest 82nd Street and May Avenue.
Police investigated the case but said leads have gone cold and there are no suspects.
Jennifer hopes that by bringing family and friends together every year her son’s case can stay alive.
“I know someone out there knows something about Ryan’s death,” she said.
A memorial service was held Saturday to celebrate and remember Ryan’s life. The goal for the family was to also put the case out to the public in hopes of generating new leads.
“It just takes one person, only one to blow the case wide open,” said Goss-Lambert.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.