K-pop singer PSY's contagious hit, "Gangnam Style" claimed the top spot for 2010s Streaming Songs chart, while Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" topped the Radio Songs decade-end chart.

Here's Billboard's Hot 100 top ten songs of the decade: