News
1 Severely Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Lake Overholser
Saturday, November 16th 2019, 10:53 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian accident.
According to officers, the incident happened at 3800 Overholser Dr. in the northwest corner of Lake Overholser near NW 39th. The victim has been transported to the hospital and is in "very serious condition" according to police.
This is a developing story check back for updates...