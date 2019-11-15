Sport
(OKC Area) High School Football Roundup: Playoffs Week 1
Friday, November 15th 2019, 10:53 PM CST
Updated:
For a full list of scores from Oklahoma, click here for the Oklahoma high school football scoreboard.
The playoffs are underway for Oklahoma high school football. Edmond Santa Fe was riding a five-game winning streak heading into the 6A-I quarters. And Moore came in as the underdog but jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead.
The Lions went onto to win it 41-28.
Jenks vs. Mustang
Owasso vs. Norman
Bixby vs. Midwest City