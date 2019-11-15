In their appeal to the criminal court this week, Reed's defense team argued that Reed's due process was violated because prosecutors relied on Fennell's testimony at trial, who helped bolster the state's timeline of events. That testimony, they say, has now been called into question.

The appeal also cited the testimony of witnesses who called the relationship between Stites and Fennell abusive, including a law enforcement officer who worked with Fennell at the Bastrop County Sheriff's office. The officer, Richard Derleth, claimed that employees at the grocery store where Stites worked told him they would remain on the lookout for Fennell and tell Stites to "run and hide from Jimmy" if they saw him coming. Derleth said he relayed that information to the sheriff's office at the time.

Another Bastrop County law enforcement officer who came forward recently said Fennell had "discovered his fiancée was being unfaithful to him with someone of a different race," and said Fennell used a racial epithet, according to the defense's criminal court appeal. A third law enforcement officer from Lee County said Fennell, at Stites' funeral, said something to the effect of, "you got what you deserved."

Reed's defense team argued that had investigators revealed this information to Reed's defense at trial, it's unlikely Fennell would have testified — meaning the state would have lost its key witness. Had he testified, however, "the defense could have used this evidence, if it had been disclosed, to impeach his trial testimony, inculpate him in Ms. Stites's murder, corroborate the relationship between Ms. Stites and Mr. Reed, and refute the State's portrayal of a happily engaged couple and a grieving fiancé," the defense wrote in the criminal court appeal.

In addition, Reed's lawyers say the science prosecutors used at trial has been debunked. The petition for clemency to the parole board says that science casts doubt on the prosecution's case that Stites was raped just before she was murdered. They cite forensic experts who say that the small amount of sperm found in Stites' body supported Reed's story that he had had consensual sex with Stites the day before her murder, and that sperm could survive up to 72 hours in the body after sex. The medical examiner whose trial testimony had bolstered the state's timeline later changed his account, according to the commutation request, saying there was no evidence to indicate the presence of Reed's sperm in Stites' body was the result of a sexual assault.

The petition for clemency asked the board to recommend the 120-day reprieve or to recommend that Abbott commute Reed's sentence to life in prison. The board agreed to recommend the reprieve, but not the commutation.

Reed has also appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.