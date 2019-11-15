OKC Man Faces Charges After Driving Stolen Car, Leading Police To Alleged Chop Shop
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man, who was driving a stolen car, led police to a property full of stolen car parts.
Police arrested Jimmy Morris, 40, for allegedly operating a chop shop.
Police said arresting Morris was only the tip of the iceberg. Investigators still have to track down the rightful owners of the stolen property.
The owners of a home near Southeast 13th and High Avenue did not want to comment on camera but told News 9 that Morris was a family friend and lived in a camper on their property for about a year.
The witness said Morris was arrested earlier this month, and a day later detectives showed up to execute a search warrant.
“This was regarding a lot of stolen property on the residence,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Primarily automotive type things.”
Police were led to the area after Morris was arrested driving an alleged stolen El Camino. A court document stated that the car had an altered VIN, and pieces on the car belonged to another El Camino.
“They will swap a lot of things on a car to try to cover their tracks,” said Knight. “Or to make a vehicle that’s stolen appear not stolen.”
Morris now faces a charge of operating a chop shop after investigators found a variety of stolen parts and property.
“There was an engine there that checked to be stolen,” said Knight. “Various car and trailer parts checked to be stolen.”
Witnesses said police recovered a lot of property when they showed up. Now investigators have to determine who it belongs to.
Meanwhile, Morris remains in the Oklahoma County Jail on a number of felony complaints.
“There’s a larger group of people involved in this that the detectives are still working on,” said Knight. “Still investigating.”