An online petition called "Make Homecoming Great Again" has been signed by more than 700 people who are against the change. The petition says there are already "multiple other opportunities to get involved" in homecoming. The online petition says changing the long-standing tradition will only "tear the school apart and create two political parties" while the high school says they are trying to include all students.



"When they say, 'Make homecoming great,' it is (already) great. Our goal is to try to make it greater, and that's what we are trying to do." said Garroutte.