Cleveland Co. Judge Adjusts Abatement Total Against Johnson & Johnson In State's Opioid Case
The Cleveland County judge has issued a final judgment in the case against Johnson & Johnson brought on by the state of Oklahoma.
In the judgment, Judge Thad Balkman reaffirmed the company violated the state's public nuisance law.
The sum total for the one-year abatement is $465,026,711 to help alleviate the state's opioid crisis.
This is down from the original $572,102,028, which Johnson & Johnson successfully argued the total was miscalculated. The company's attorneys argued Balkman made a math error, ruling the consumer products giant had to pay more than $107 million for education services instead of $107,633.
“The cost for Johnson and Johnson to pay is $107,633. That’ll be the last time I use that calculator,” Balkman said during the October hearing.
“We are thoughtfully and thoroughly reviewing it and will respond in a timely manner. We will be providing a formal response in the next few days,” said Alex Gerszewski, Oklahoma Attorney General Office spokesman.
This was the first case to go to trial between a state and a drug company in relation to the opioid drug crisis.