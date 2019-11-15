News
OHP: Wrong-Way Driver In Custody After Causing Injury Crash On I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY - A wrong-way driver is in custody after causing a crash overnight on Interstate 40, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm.
According to authorities, the accident took place around 1 a.m. on I-40 near Agnew Avenue when the driver crashed into a vehicle driving the correct direction.
Two people were taken to OU Medical center to be treated for their injuries. Their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.