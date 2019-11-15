OKLAHOMA CITY - A wrong-way driver is in custody after causing a crash overnight on Interstate 40, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm. 

According to authorities, the accident took place around 1 a.m. on I-40 near Agnew Avenue when the driver crashed into a vehicle driving the correct direction. 

Two people were taken to OU Medical center to be treated for their injuries. Their condition is unknown. 

This is a developing story. 