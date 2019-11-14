Family Devastated After Dog Mauled By Wild Animal In Piedmont
PIEDMONT, Oklahoma - A Piedmont family is devastated after their Siberian Husky was attacked and killed by a wild animal.
It happened Wednesday morning in the yard of the family’s home at Northwest 220th and Wilson Drive.
Neighbors are worried small children and other pets could be in danger.
What appears to be coyotes and bobcats have been spotted by neighbors during the day in the area.
The husky killed Wednesday was three years old and weighed 50 lbs.
“What was explained to me was for a 50-pound dog as quick and aggressive as a husky, it would have to be something big,” said the dog’s owner Wes Thompson.
The Canadian County game warden said he can help capture and remove nuisance wild animals, but tracking them down can be extremely difficult.