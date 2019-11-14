OKC Mother, Police Searching For Answers 2 Years After Man's Murder
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are still investigating two years after a local father was found shot dead in the street.
Investigators need the public's help finding Ryan Goss’ killer before the case turns cold.
The victim's mother is begging for answers, desperate for closure after two years of suffering.
“I wasn't supposed to bury my kid. He was supposed to bury me,” Ryan’s mother, Jennifer Goss-Lambert said.
All Goss-Lambert has left of Ryan now is a necklace, his ashes, and memories.
“He still had a whole lot of life to live and now he gets to sit on my counter,” Goss-Lambert said of her son, who was 26 years old when he was killed.
Two years ago, Thursday, police discovered the crime scene at Southwest 82nd Street and Miller Avenue.
“The case still remains unsolved and for all intents and purposes, the trail has grown cold on that. So, this is one we certainly need the public's help on,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Both investigators and Goss-Lambert have asked for any tips, no matter how small, on what possibly happened two years ago.
“Even if they think it's insignificant or a very small piece of information, it could be the piece that actually helps us put the puzzle together exactly what happened,” Knight said.
Not only could a clue bring Goss-Lambert closure, but the mother still mourning her son, wants to prevent another parent from suffering at the hands of the unknown killer.
“A cold-blooded killer is out on the street and whoever killed my son. Everybody's at risk,” Goss-Lambert said.
Any tips on this case can be called in to the OCPD homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.