OSBI Files New Warrant, Requests Phone Records Of Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation has filed a new search warrant in the Carina Saunders case.
The warrant filed Thursday, November 14 requests the phone records from Kyle Savage, who is a person of interest in the case.
This comes after the OSBI requested Facebook records for Savage on Friday, November 1.
The new warrant asks for “any and all call detail records for September 1, 2011 through October 31, 2011.”
In 2011, Saunders’ body was found behind a Homeland in Bethany. Her death was ruled a homicide.
And days before Saunders’ body was discovered, Savage reportedly told one of Saunders’ family members, “I’m going to bury you next to Carina.”
According to law enforcement, Savage has been a person of interest for years.