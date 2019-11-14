News
Bristow Police Officer Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Counts
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 12:54 PM CST
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A Bristow police officer is in jail right now after being arrested on two counts of lewd molestation and two counts of child sexual abuse.
Jail records show the Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested Bradley Goodin Wednesday afternoon, November 14. Authorities said the victims are two young girls he knows.
Goodin has been placed on paid administrative leave.
