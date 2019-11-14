News
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Police Chase On Turner Turnpike
The man killed in a police chase on the Turner Turnpike has been identified.
Aaron T. Starks, 35, of Tulsa, died in a crash on Monday on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler.
About 1:20 p.m. Monday, Starks was being chased by troopers in the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike.
The suspect vehicle attempted to serve right to avoid stop sticks but departed the roadway. The vehicle rolled multiple times before resting on its wheels, troopers said.
Speed was the determining factor in causing the crash.
Starks, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.