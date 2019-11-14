L.A. County Sheriff: Student In Custody After Santa Clarita High School Shooting
SANTA CLARITA, California - A student is in custody accused of a shooting that left at least four people injured at a Southern California high school.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting was in custody a hours later.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said one girl has died. The hospital says two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition. Authorities confirm the suspect has been taken to a hospital as well.
The sheriff says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.
Television news images show lines of students being escorted out of Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita. Several people were seen being moved on gurneys. Initial reports stated there were six injured and the number is fluctuating.
The sheriff's office originally said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.
School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.
Sheriff's deputies had swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.