KISS Is Coming To Tulsa BOK Center March 12
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 9:03 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Legendary rockers KISS are coming to the BOK Center Thursday, March 12. The band said its part of their final END OF THE ROAD TOUR which runs through July, 2021.
The tour will stop at BOK Center on Thursday, March 12.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at BOK Center Box Office.
KISS is known for several hit songs, including Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, and Black Diamond. Their popularity began in 1973 when the group debuted their first album. The band has had an ever-changing list of members, but their current tour consists of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer.