News
Traffic Delays To Be Expected At Will Rogers World Airport Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY - ?A new phase of roadway construction could cause headaches for drivers headed to the Will Rogers World Airport Monday morning. ?
?Airport officials said the inbound lanes of Terminal Drive will be narrowed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. so construction workers can install a draining structure under the road. ?
?The lane narrowing will be in addition to the southbound lanes on Terminal Drive that are already closed. ?
Airport officials said this may slow down drivers headed to the terminal building and parking areas.
The $4.5 Million dollar reconstruction project started in October and is now in its third phase.
More construction is to be expected until the project is finished, which is anticipated to be in May of 2020.