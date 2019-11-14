YUKON, Oklahoma - Six Yukon families are back in their apartments after a fire forced them out for a few hours, early Thursday morning. 

According to authorities,  the fire was at the Cedar Creek Apartments near Poplar Avenue and Cornwell Drive. 

Fire officials said the fire started in a vacant apartment. 

People in the surrounding apartment units were able to safely evacuate while crews battled the fire. 

Firefighters said they are unsure how the fire started. 

This is a developing story. 

 