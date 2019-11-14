News
6 Families Safely Evacuate While Crew Battle Apartment Fire In Yukon
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 4:22 AM CST
Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma - Six Yukon families are back in their apartments after a fire forced them out for a few hours, early Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the fire was at the Cedar Creek Apartments near Poplar Avenue and Cornwell Drive.
Fire officials said the fire started in a vacant apartment.
People in the surrounding apartment units were able to safely evacuate while crews battled the fire.
Firefighters said they are unsure how the fire started.
This is a developing story.