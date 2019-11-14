News
Firefighters Investigate Late Night House Fire In NW OKC
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 4:08 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a late night house fire in Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire was around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 50th Street and Interstate 235.
No one was inside the home during the time of the fire. However, crews did find a dead cat inside the home, fire officials said.
There is currently no estimate word on the extent of damage to the home.
This is a developing story.