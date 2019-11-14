For the first time in five years, the University of Central Oklahoma will host all of the state's high school 11-man football state championship games. 

According to the Oklahoma, all championship games will be held at Central's Wantland Stadium. 

Below is a full schedule of games: 

Friday, Dec. 6
 
  • 1 p.m., Class 4A
  • 7 p.m., Class 6A-II
 
Saturday, Dec. 7
 
  • 11 a.m., Class 3A
  • 3:30 p.m., Class 5A
  • 8 p.m., Class 6A-I
 
Saturday, Dec. 14
 
  • 1 p.m., Class A
  • 7 p.m., Class 2A