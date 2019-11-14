News
UCO To Host State High School Football Championship Games
For the first time in five years, the University of Central Oklahoma will host all of the state's high school 11-man football state championship games.
According to the Oklahoma, all championship games will be held at Central's Wantland Stadium.
Below is a full schedule of games:
Friday, Dec. 6
- 1 p.m., Class 4A
- 7 p.m., Class 6A-II
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 11 a.m., Class 3A
- 3:30 p.m., Class 5A
- 8 p.m., Class 6A-I
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 1 p.m., Class A
- 7 p.m., Class 2A